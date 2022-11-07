Shankar will direct Ranveer Singh’s next Pan-Indian film

S. Shankar, a visionary director, and Ranveer Singh, a top Indian actor, are collaborating to make the biggest pan-Indian film since Bahubali.

S. Shankar, a visionary director, and Ranveer Singh, a top Indian actor, are collaborating to make the biggest pan-Indian film since Bahubali. The massive project will be a film adaptation of Tamil literature’s Velpari.

“Shankar wants to make the biggest pan-Indian film by bringing one of the biggest superstars of our generation, superstar Ranveer Singh, to helm this ambitious project – a grand cinematic adaptation of the iconic Tamil epic Velpari. The novel has everything to offer – from a larger-than-life hero to incredible life lessons, to a heart-touching love story and magnificent visual-effect sequences whose scale will set the next benchmark of action spectacles in India. It is the wholesome nature of this novel that has got Shankar and Ranveer to come together for this collaboration,” the source said.

A massive budget will produce a three-part epic in multiple Indian languages. “The story is so vast and complex that all the aspects can’t be covered in one film. Shankar has devised a screenplay that lends itself to a three-part film. He intends to start shooting for the first part from the middle of 2023. This would be the biggest film of Shankar and Ranveer’s filmography to date” the source said.

Besides the Shankar film, Ranveer’s incredible line-up includes Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. Shankar would release Indian 2 and RC 15 next year. After that, he’ll film Velpari.

Ranveer and Shankar were supposed to remake Anniyan in 2021, but the film was cancelled. “Shankar is so impressed by Ranveer and his commitment to pushing the envelope in big-screen cinema that he’s decided to collaborate on something that’s even bigger and something that’s immensely close to Shankar’s heart. This collaboration will definitely create a milestone in Indian cinema,” the source concluded. Velpari, like Ponniyin Selvan, is cult literature. Mani Ratnam recently adapted it.

