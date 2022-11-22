Sharad Kelkar joins cast of industrialist Srikant Bholla’s biopic ‘Sri’

The aspirational biopic of entrepreneur Srikant Bholla, named “Sri,” will soon be released.

Actor Sharad Kelkar will play the industrialist.

Recently, the actor shared a photo on social media featuring the cast and crew of the movie.

Advertisement

The aspirational biopic of entrepreneur Srikant Bholla, named “Sri,” will soon be released. Actor Sharad Kelkar, known for his work in movies like “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,” “Bhoomi,” and the newly released movie “Har Har Mahadev,” will play the industrialist.

Also Read Shefali Shah says she was obsessed with Sridevi, had imitated her The late actor Sridevi was the subject of actor Shefali Shah former...

Bollant Industries, which produces areca-based products and employs several hundred individuals with disabilities thanks to support from Ratan Tata, was founded by Srikant, a businessman who is visually impaired.

Recently, the actor shared a photo on social media featuring the cast and crew of the movie. He wrote in the caption, “Glad to be a part of Srikanth Bholla biopic titled #SRI. With the cast and crew Rajkumar Rao and Alaya F and Jyotika.”

He added in the caption, “Directed by Tushar Hiranandani Produced by Bhushan Kumar, T-Series Shiv Chanana and Nidhi Parmar and Chalk and Cheese Films”.

The mahurat shot for the movie was recently, and production is set to begin soon.

Advertisement

Also Read Arjun Kapoor praises Ishaqzaade costar Parineeti Chopra Chopra and Sandhu star Today's Code Name: Trianga trailer. Parineeti will appear...

Sharad, a former finalist for the Grasim Mr. India competition, began his career in television in 2004 with the Doordarshan program Aakrosh, in which he played Inspector Sachin Kulkarni.The actor became well-known in the movie business thanks to his authentic and natural performances, with his portrayal of the Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” taking top honors.