Sharad Kelkar joins cast of industrialist Srikant Bholla’s biopic ‘Sri’

The aspirational biopic of entrepreneur Srikant Bholla, named “Sri,” will soon be released. Actor Sharad Kelkar, known for his work in movies like “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,” “Bhoomi,” and the newly released movie “Har Har Mahadev,” will play the industrialist.
Recently, the actor shared a photo on social media featuring the cast and crew of the movie. He wrote in the caption, “Glad to be a part of Srikanth Bholla biopic titled #SRI. With the cast and crew Rajkumar Rao and Alaya F and Jyotika.”
He added in the caption, “Directed by Tushar Hiranandani Produced by Bhushan Kumar, T-Series Shiv Chanana and Nidhi Parmar and Chalk and Cheese Films”.
The mahurat shot for the movie was recently, and production is set to begin soon.
