Shehnaaz Gill gets scared seeing pet lion in a room

Shehnaaz Gill is now in Dubai and has been documenting her trip with photos and videos. The actor joined A-listers like Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Govinda, Ranveer Singh, and Hema Malini at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 on Saturday. Shehnaaz may be seen evading a lion cub in the most recent video she uploaded from Dubai. The cub approached her, and she screamed “Waheguru” (the Sikh word for God).

Shehnaaz Gill released a humorous video of herself, her friends, and her team meeting a lion baby inside a room on Instagram on Monday. The video shows a terrified Shehnaaz fleeing the room after the lion cub began to prowl around it and rub up against several people who were seated on the floor.

Shehnaaz attempted to approach the cub a few times while being encircled by her crew, but the cub sprinted away each time. Shehnaaz acknowledged that she was afraid of the cub in the caption. She wrote, “Main dar gayi (I got scared).” In the video, a petrified Shehnaaz is heard saying, “Waheguru sachhe patshah (Waheguru is the true king – a Sikh prayer/saying).”

Fans of Shehnaaz commented on her message, with some even pleading with her not to be alarmed. One person wrote, “Are aap to khud humari sherni ho isse mat daro (you are our lioness, don’t be afraid of this lion cub).” A fan commented, “She is so cute…” Many also left laughing emojis.

Shehnaaz is preoccupied with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, her forthcoming Bollywood debut. In addition to Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Pooja Hedge, the movie is directed by Farhad Samji. Shehnaaz received an award at the most recent Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night that she had dedicated to the late actor and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. She had also expressed her gratitude for his time spent with her.