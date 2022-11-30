Shehnaaz Gill’s fun chat with Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana will appear on the next episode of “Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill”.

Shehnaaz Gill’s star is on the rise, and the actress is making every effort to win over fans with her natural talent, impeccable style, and refreshing candour. Shehnaaz’s huge following since Bigg Boss 13 has inspired her to start her own talk show, which she calls “Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill,” which airs on her YouTube channel. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana will appear on the next episode of “Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill” to promote his new movie, An Action Hero.

Shehnaaz Gill, host of the YouTube channel “Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill,” teased a new episode of her show on Instagram today. Shehnaaz and Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen in this video clip chatting it up. Shehnaaz is heard telling Ayushmann, “Aap pehle bande ho joh promotion nahi kar rahe.” to kick off the advertisement. When asked, the actor says, “Muje nahi aati promotion. I’m really bad at marketing.” In continuation, Shehnaaz says, “Movie achi ho toh promotion ki zarurat nahi hoti usko.” After mispronouncing “word of mouth” as “mouth of word,” she leaves Ayushmann in fits of laughter.

In continuation, Shehnaaz says, “Mei ek baat batau, aapki issi harkato ke vajah se chalegi.” Harkate, harkate, says Ayushmann with a chuckle. Shehnaaz elaborates, saying, “Kyuki you’re so natural, aise log nahi milte.” Ayushmann tells her, ” As Ayushmann explains to her, “Unfortunately, we were unable to schedule an interview at this time. That’s why I won’t tell anyone that! Which is why you’re known as Shehnaaz Gill.” He adds, “Mei bulaunga aapko screening par.” he continues. “Kab hai?” she enquires. The A Hero of Action cartoon places the date of the event at December “30th or 1st”. When he tries to reschedule the screening to the 30th, Shehnaaz reminds him that she has a shoot on the 1st. After Ayushmann agrees, he advises Shehnaaz on her attire for the premiere of his film, and the commercial ends.

Promo’s caption reads, “An Action Hero meets Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill… yeh toh sirf trailer hai… full video out tomorrow at 11am on my YouTube channel…”

The actor Rajkummar Rao promoted his new film, Monica O. My! Darling!, on the show “Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill” before Ayushmann Khurrana did. Fans have shown a lot of love for the video of Shehnaaz and Rajkummar chatting.

Shehnaaz Gill has kept up an active social media presence in her professional life, sharing photos from photo shoots, endorsing high-quality brands, posting cover songs she’s recorded, performing at events, and more. The actress will also make her Bollywood debut in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan.

