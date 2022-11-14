Shibani Dandekar shares new tattoo on her neck and its meaning

Shibani Dandekar went to see her “trusted” tattooist to acquire a fresh design for her neck.

The actor expanded her collection of tattoos and provided a sneak peek at her newest one on Instagram Stories.

Shibani has a number of impressive tattoos that honour her and Farhan’s romance, so this is not her first.

Advertisement

Shibani Dandekar went to see her “trusted” tattooist to acquire a fresh design for her neck. The actor and reality TV star, who is wed to actor-producer Farhan Akhtar, expanded her collection of tattoos and provided a sneak peek at her newest one on Instagram Stories. Shibani has a number of impressive tattoos that honour her and Farhan’s romance, so this is not her first.

Also Read Shibani Dandekar react to ‘nasty’ bullies talking on Karwa Chauth Shibani posted pictures of herself wearing a red gown and showing off...

On Monday, Shibani flaunted a delicate neckpiece with small stars clustered together. The ink on Shibani Dandekar’s tattoo was all black and had a delicate, fine-line design. She posted a video of the tattoos being revealed and explained what they meant. She wrote, “Preparing for a year ahead filled with stars with my most trusted Savio Dsilva’s Fine Art Studio.” She added a bunch of star emojis.

Shibani’s face was not visible in the clip she shared as she sat inside the studio with her back and back towards the camera. The tattoo artist Savio Dsilva reshared Shibani’s video on Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Shibani, you are the brightest star!”

Shibani already had the name of actor-director Farhan Akhtar tattooed on her neck. She had her wedding date tattooed on her arms after they were married in February of this year. Shibani decided to have the date ‘XXI-II-XXII’ written in Roman numerals as a tattoo. On February 21, Shibani and Farhan officially registered their union.

Advertisement

Also Read Shibani Dandekar celebrates first Karwa Chauth after marriage Shibani Dandekar posted photos from her first Karwa Chauth with her actor-husband...

On February 19, Farhan and Shibani were married at the Khandala farmhouse of Shabana Azmi and her father, author Javed Akhtar. The two then went to a lavish wedding celebration held at the Mumbai home of their friend Ritesh Sidhwani. The crème de la crème of Bollywood was present at the event. Everyone was seen, including Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Karisma Kapoor, as well as Ananya Panday, Rhea Chakraborty, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and Gauri Khan.