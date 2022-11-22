Shilpa Shetty thank Raj Kundra on anniversary for beautiful journey

Shilpa Shetty sent her husband Raj Kundra her best wishes on their 13th wedding anniversary through a montage of photos.

She sent him a message as well, thanking him for making her journey lovely.

Viaan, their son, is 10 years old, and Samisha, their daughter, is 2.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, “13 years, Cookie, whoa! (and not counting) Thank you for sharing this journey with me in this lifetime and making it so beautiful. You, me, Us…That’s all I need. Happy Anniversary to US, Cookie. #Anniversary #13Years #Love #BetterTogether #grateful #blessed #happy.”

In the comments section, the couple received well wishes from her sister Shamita Shetty, Bipasha Basu, Neelam Kothari, Sophie Choudry, and Sanjay Kapoor.

A 1000-page charging document was previously submitted by Mumbai Cyber Crime against Raj Kundra and others in connection with the matter of creating and streaming pornographic content. However, Raj’s advocate Prashant Patil said, “whatever allegations we could understand from the FIR and media reports, it can be safely concluded that my client has nothing to do with the said crime. There is no prima facie case made out against him. We shall follow the due process of Law and ensure that he gets justice.” Raj Kundra has a right to be heard, according to him, and he will go to court to seek justice, preserve his reputation, and uphold his dignity.

Raj Kundra was detained by law enforcement for more than two months on charges related to the alleged production of pornographic films last July 19, along with 11 other people. He was given bail by a Mumbai court in exchange for a 50,000 surety. He was charged with violating pertinent provisions of the Information Technology Act, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention Act), and the Indian Penal Code. He was accused of making and disseminating pornographic movies through the use of the subscriber-supported mobile app “Hotshots.”