Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan screams as daughter Samisha pulls hair

On Children’s Day, Shilpa Shetty posted a sweet video of her children. Samisha, age two, and Viaan, age ten, are the actor’s children. The video begins with Viaan and Samisha playing on the floor until Samisha starts yanking his hair and he starts yelling “mumma mumma” for assistance.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote on Instagram, “These smiles are my #EverydayMotivation. Cannot thank these two enough for being the cutest stressbusters and energy-infusers in my life… this is THE reminder we all need to keep the kid in us alive and protect it at all costs. Happy Children’s Day to every little soul full of sunshine in the world! #ChildrensDay2022 #kids #blessings #grateful #GodIsKind #MondayMotivation.”

Shilpa’s friend commented on the post, “Adorable! Enjoy these lovely moments as the babies tend to grow up very very fast.” Saba Ali Khan simply wrote, “Happy children day!” Preity Zinta and Urvashi Rautela dropped heart emojis in the comments section. A fan also reacted, “Oh my god they are so cute”. Many also called Samisha “naughty”.

Raj Kundra, a businessman, and actress Shilpa Shetty got married in 2009. She welcomed Samisha through surrogacy in 2020 after giving birth to Viaan in 2012. Samisha was born after three attempts, according to Shilpa, who confirmed this in an interview that year. “We had been trying for second child for five years. I had signed Nikamma and had committed my dates to Hungama when I got the news that in February, we were going to be parents again. We cleared our work schedules for the whole month,” she said.

With Nikamma, Shilpa has made a comeback in the movies. Although it featured Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani, it failed to perform well at the box office. She will currently appear in the web series Indian Police Force by Rohit Shetty. In the programme, she portrays a police officer.