Shoojit Sircar says Varun Dhawan never wanted to play Dan in Oct

  • Varun Dhawan promotes Bhediya.
  • Shoojit Sircar attended the 53rd International Film Festival in Goa.
  • He explained why he cast Varun in October.
Varun Dhawan promotes Bhediya. Before its release, the actor attended the International Film Festival of India 2022 on Sunday. Shoojit Sircar attended the 53rd International Film Festival in Goa on Monday and spoke about working with Varun in October. The director discussed ‘Filmmaking is a teamwork’.

I never considered Varun Dhawan.

He explained why he cast Varun in October. Banita Sandhu also starred. Varun’s never-before-seen intense avatar was loved by audiences in 2018. Varun wasn’t on Shoojit’s list to play Dan. During their first meeting, Varun’s clumsiness made him feel like he was the one.

Shoojit: “It was just that I was looking for an actor for October and of course, Varun was never on my radar. I have not seen his films, so I had no idea. He wanted to work with me at some point. He was calling me for quite some time. I have seen his trailers and songs. So, he wanted to meet me and his house was near my office. I was doing auditions after auditions everywhere around to get Dan. So, he just walked in and was quite clumsy. He dropped a glass of water, and a bottle. I was looking for possibly a Dan, a certain kind of that clumsiness. And somehow, he was there and I felt that he was doing the right thing. He was there for a while, spoke about nonsense stuff, and then he went away. Then I thought, I called Ronnie Lahiri and Juhi Chaturvedi and I told them that I somehow felt something very right about Dan when he was sitting with me. They were shocked and surprised and asked me, ‘how come Varun came to my mind?’ The way he was behaving I felt I somehow can manipulate and use it.”

Continuing, “We took things forward and I tried different methods with Varun to get him to be Dan. I don’t know if he still knows that he played Dan. But that’s how his casting was done.”

