Shraddha Kapoor seems happy enjoying meal in the recent picture

Shraddha Kapoor posted a joyful photo of herself smiling while eating on Instagram.

She is beaming in the picture.

She captioned her photo with the amusing phrase “party in my plate and stomach.”

Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor posted a joyful photo of herself smiling while eating on Instagram. She is beaming in the picture. She captioned her photo with the amusing phrase “party in my plate and stomach.” Shraddha shared a photo of herself on Instagram Stories. She had on glasses and a yellow sweatshirt. Her hair remained loose. She was in front of a plate. She grinned as she used her fingers to consume her meal.

Also Read Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao reunite on Stree 2 Stree, which starred Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, was Amar Kaushik's first...

Rice, curry, sauce, green chilies, and plain papad were all on her platter. The text next to the picture read, “Plate aur pet mein party (There is party on my plate and in my stomach) with three smiling face with red heart eyes emojis. Thanks Macha!! (three red heart emojis) @fazaa_s6.”

Shraddha is the daughter of Shivangi Kolhapure and actor Shakti Kapoor. Siddhanth Kapoor, her older brother, is also an actor professionally. She made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Teen Patti, but it wasn’t until the 2012 smash movie Aashiqui 2 that she achieved widespread success. She has since appeared in a number of successful films, including Chhichhore, Saaho, Ek Villain, and Stree, among others.

Also Read Shraddha Kapoor’s Naagin trilogy is not delayed, confirms producer Shraddha Kapoor is best known for the great girl-next-door roles she has...

Advertisement

The 2018 smash horror-comedy Stree has a sequel, which Shraddha has confirmed is in production. A unique cameo by the actor was made in the Bhediya song Thumkeshwari. Amar Kaushik is the director of both Bhediya and Stree, both of which are said to be a part of the same fictional world. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha were the key characters in Stree, which was released in 2018 and did well at the box office.

The next time we’ll see Shraddha is in the still-untitled Luv Ranjan movie, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor. The movie, which is billed as a romantic comedy, also features Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor. On the occasion of Holi in 2023, the movie is expected to be released in theatres.