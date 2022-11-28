Advertisement
Shraddha Kapoor will play Kashmiri girl Rukhsana Kausar KC

Articles
  • Shraddha Kapoor will play Kashmiri girl Rukhsana who killed a Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) member.
  • A source close to the talented actress informed us, “Makers of the film wanted someone who would look like a
  • Rukhsana Kausar KC is a young Kashmiri girl who became a celebrity overnight.
After playing Haseena Parkar, the Godmother of Nagpada in Mumbai, Shraddha Kapoor chose another true narrative. Shraddha Kapoor will play Kashmiri girl Rukhsana who killed a Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) member. A source close to the talented actress informed us, “Makers of the film wanted someone who would look like a 20-year-old onscreen to play Rukhsana. Shraddha undoubtedly will do justice to the role. And hence she has been roped into the movie. Shraddha’s role in the film is completely opposite of what she has portrayed in most of her movies.”
Rukhsana Kausar KC is a young Kashmiri girl who became a celebrity overnight after she shot dead a LeT terrorist and injured another at her home in Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir. A group of terrorists broke into Rukhsana’s house on September 27, 2009. She and her brother overcame Abu Osama, stole his AK-47, and shot him, murdering him on the spot.

Currently, she is being acclaimed for her cameo in the song Thumkeshwari from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya, which swept the internet by storm. The actress will also be featured in Stree 2 and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next starring Ranbir Kapoor.

