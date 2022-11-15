Shubman Gill reacts to rumours of him dating Sara Ali Khan

Shubman Gill has at last responded to the numerous rumours and reports linking him to Sara Ali Khan.

Sonam Bajwa interrogated the cricketer about his relationship with Sara during their appearance together on a talk show.

Shubman was succinct, but he did make some inferences about their romance.

Shubman Gill appears as the guest in a preview for the upcoming episode of Sonam’s well-known Punjabi chat show Dil Diyan Gallan season 2. Sonam asks him to identify the fittest Bollywood actress in the video. Shubman responds immediately, “Sara!” Later in the episode, the host asks him point blank, “Are you dating Sara?” To this, Shubman responds, “Maybe.” Sonam laughs and asks in Punjabi, “Sara da sara sach bolo please (Please tell us the whole truth).” Subman responds, “Sara da sara sach bol reyaan (I am telling the whole truth). Maybe, maybe not.”

In August of this year, Shubman and Sara were first seen together. Sara and Shubman were seen interacting in a video posted by TikTok user Uzma Merchant while dining at the well-known Bastian restaurant in Worli, Mumbai. Many of the cricketer and actor’s supporters were shocked by this. Shubman has already been connected to another Sara, the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar.

When both of them were photographed leaving the same hotel and then boarding the same flight in October, the rumours started to circulate once more. Fans were persuaded that Sara and Shubham were dating after watching videos of them leaving the same hotel and boarding the same aeroplane.

Both of them had never discussed their alleged relationship before. However, there is still no confirmation. Prior to 2020, Sara was rumoured to have broken up with Kartik Aaryan, her Love Aaj Kal co-star. In a recent interview, Sara denied that she is now dating.