Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Siddhant Chaturvedi finally responding to dating rumours involving Navya Naveli Nanda

Siddhant Chaturvedi finally responding to dating rumours involving Navya Naveli Nanda

Articles
Advertisement
Siddhant Chaturvedi finally responding to dating rumours involving Navya Naveli Nanda

Siddhant Chaturvedi finally responding to dating rumours involving Navya Naveli Nanda

Advertisement
  • Siddhant Chaturvedi, who rose to fame following the release of Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy in 2019
  • He is presently thought to be dating Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan

Despite the two young celebrities’ silence over their relationship status, fans have been able to piece together from their social media interactions that they are in fact seeing each other. The actor has now addressed the Navya relationship rumours in a new interview.

Advertisement

Siddhant Chaturvedi responds to rumours that he and Navya Naveli Nanda are dating

Siddhant is now promoting Phone Bhoot, a horror-comedy starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Siddhant and Ishaan were asked to reveal one personal rumour they wish were true during their conversation with GoodTimes. The Gehraiyaan actor responded, “That I am seeing someone and dating. I wish that were the case. When Siddhant and Navya arrived simultaneously to filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration, it garnered media attention. The video of the rumoured couple dancing with Shah Rukh Khan also become widely popular.

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Advertisement

Also Read

Siddhant Chaturvedi blushes for Navya Nanda at Diwali party
Siddhant Chaturvedi blushes for Navya Nanda at Diwali party

Siddhant Chaturvedi went to Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. At the Bollywood party,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story