Siddhant Chaturvedi, who rose to fame following the release of Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy in 2019

He is presently thought to be dating Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan

Despite the two young celebrities’ silence over their relationship status, fans have been able to piece together from their social media interactions that they are in fact seeing each other. The actor has now addressed the Navya relationship rumours in a new interview.

Siddhant Chaturvedi responds to rumours that he and Navya Naveli Nanda are dating

Siddhant is now promoting Phone Bhoot, a horror-comedy starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Siddhant and Ishaan were asked to reveal one personal rumour they wish were true during their conversation with GoodTimes. The Gehraiyaan actor responded, “That I am seeing someone and dating. I wish that were the case. When Siddhant and Navya arrived simultaneously to filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration, it garnered media attention. The video of the rumoured couple dancing with Shah Rukh Khan also become widely popular.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

