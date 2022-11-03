Siddhant Chaturvedi blushes for Navya Nanda at Diwali party
Siddhant Chaturvedi went to Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. At the Bollywood party,...
Despite the two young celebrities’ silence over their relationship status, fans have been able to piece together from their social media interactions that they are in fact seeing each other. The actor has now addressed the Navya relationship rumours in a new interview.
Siddhant Chaturvedi responds to rumours that he and Navya Naveli Nanda are dating
Siddhant is now promoting Phone Bhoot, a horror-comedy starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Siddhant and Ishaan were asked to reveal one personal rumour they wish were true during their conversation with GoodTimes. The Gehraiyaan actor responded, “That I am seeing someone and dating. I wish that were the case. When Siddhant and Navya arrived simultaneously to filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration, it garnered media attention. The video of the rumoured couple dancing with Shah Rukh Khan also become widely popular.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.