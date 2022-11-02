Advertisement
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looking for wedding venues in Chandigarh

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looking for wedding venues in Chandigarh

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looking for wedding venues in Chandigarh

Kiara Advani is all smiles as she reviews Mission Majnu trailer

  • Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been dating since Koffee With Karan.
  • The Shershaah jodi has been scouting wedding locations for a month.
  • They may tie the knot in Goa, Chandigarh or their balcony.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding is real! The “When” and “Where” are unknown, Sidharth Malhotra told  that the Shershaah jodi has been scouting wedding locations for a month, and one of the luxurious properties Kiara & Sid contacted was Chandigarh’s The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa & Resorts, where Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married.

Source added,   “They (Kiara and Sidharth) also gave a thought on changing the destination to Goa but considering Sidharth’s big-fat Punjabi family, the plan of tying knot in Goa was dropped.”

Since Koffee with Karan, wedding rumors have surrounded Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. Sidharth and Kiara hinted at dating on the controversial talk show, and Karan got some masaledaar information from them. On Koffee With Karan 7 with Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor also hinted at a wedding.

Whether they marry in Chandigarh, Goa, or their balcony, we can’t wait for the wedding festivities and photos! Romance makes us happy.

