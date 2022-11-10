Sidharth Malhotra supports Kiara’s brother Amid wedding rumours

Shershaah stars reportedly will marry in December.

Siddharth Malhotra supports Kiara Advani’s brother.

Kiara Advani posted a unique photo to Instagram.

Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the cutest Jodis of Bollywood, both on-screen and off-screen. Stars give us couple of goals and melt our hearts. Fans are sure they’re more than friends because they’re always at each other’s homes and on red carpets. Shershaah stars reportedly will marry in December. Amidst these rumours, Sidharth can be seen cheering for Kiara’s brother who seems to be stepping into a new venture.

Kiara Advani posted a unique photo to Instagram. In the picture, we can see a sculpture of a human face. Although it’s unclear what the actress was hinting at, her caption revealed that her brother Mishaal Advani is launching a new venture on November 11. Sidharth Malhotra shared the same photo on Instagram and wrote, ‘looking forward’ It’s sweet that the Thank God actor supports his rumored girlfriend’s family.

A source close to Sidharth Malhotra told Source that the Shershaah Jodi has been scouting wedding locations for a month and we have learned that one of the luxurious properties that Kiara & Sid contacted was Chandigarh’s The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa & Resorts, it is the same location where Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa had got married. The source said, “They (Kiara and Sidharth) also gave a thought on changing the destination to Goa but considering Sidharth’s big-fat Punjabi family, the plan of tying knot in Goa was dropped.”