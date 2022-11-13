Soha Ali shares pics of Inaaya painting Kunal Kemmu toenails pink

A video of Kunal dozing off on the couch and their daughter Inaaya taking advantage of the situation was posted by Soha.

A hilarious video of actor-husband Kunal Kemmu dozing off on the couch and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu taking advantage of the situation was posted by Soha Ali Khan. Inaaya, age 5, is seen in the video meticulously painting his toenails a vibrant pink while dozing off.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Soha wrote, “Mid-morning naps can be hazardous.” Shweta Bachchan dropped a heart emoji in reaction to the video. A fan wrote in the comments section, “Awww so sweet Inni (Inaaya).” Another wrote, “Cute things”. A fan commented, “Doll (Inaaya) is doing her work and how.” Another said in jest, “I have never seen men having such cute legs like women, honestly!” One more fan wrote, “Ghar ghar ki kahani (its every home’s story), my daughter also does the same with my hubby (husband).”

At home, Inaaya frequently plays with Soha and Kunal Kemmu. In a conversation earlier this year, Soha shared how she allows her daughter to play freely so as to not constrict her imagination. She had said, “Free play is also important. And luckily now when the lockdown is eased and Covid restrictions have eased, we are going to school, they are going on play dates, and they meet each other. So, even if you leave her and her friends alone in a room, they engage themselves, imagine and pretend play. The idea is not to restrict their imagination and also not overwhelm them with too many options.”

In the ZEE5 series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, Soha made her screen comeback this year. She played a princess and co-starred with Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, and other actors. She most recently appeared in the web series Hush Hush alongside Juhi Chawla, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra, and Shahana Goswami. Abhay season 3 this year featured Kunal’s final appearance. In Malang 2, set for release the following year, he will be seen bringing back his role as Michael Rodrigues.