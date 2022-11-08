Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sonakshi Sinha says mom was constantly worried about her weight

Sonakshi Sinha says mom was constantly worried about her weight

Articles
Advertisement
Sonakshi Sinha says mom was constantly worried about her weight

Sonakshi Sinha says mom was constantly worried about her weight

Advertisement
  • Sonakshi discussed the movie and recounted how her mother was the only person who body-shamed her at home.
  • She recalled how she couldn’t use a treadmill at a gym for more than 30 seconds when she was 18 years old.
  • She shed as much as 30 kilos for her debut picture.
Advertisement

Sonakshi Sinha, an actor, is well known for supporting body positivity. Her most recent film, Double XL, emphasizes the challenges with women’s body image. In a recent interview, Sonakshi discussed the movie and recounted how her mother was the only person who body-shamed her at home. Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi from Double XL. The movie, which Satram Ramani directed, debuted on November 4. It recounts the journey of two women in a culture that promotes exaggerated notions of beauty. Sonakshi recently admitted during the film’s promotion that she disregarded her mother’s advice to reduce weight.

Also Read

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Sonakshi Sinha wows judges with her rapping while promoting Double XL
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Sonakshi Sinha wows judges with her rapping while promoting Double XL

Since the first episode, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has captured the hearts...

Agreeing that the conditioning of a child begins at home, Sonakshi said, “Absolutely this conditioning happens when you are a child. I remember my mother telling me constantly to lose weight. And when somebody was constantly saying that to you, the rebellious kid in me would always do the opposite and the day my mother stopped telling me that’s when it actually struck me that I need to do something about my weight.”

“It does start at home and my mom also realized that after watching the film. I don’t blame all the mothers who want their daughters to lose weight because they probably went through the same thing when they were younger and maybe their parents were telling them as well,” she started.

Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha’s daughter is Sonakshi. In Dabangg, she made her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan. She shed as much as 30 kilos for her debut picture. She allegedly weighed 95 kg before joining the field.

Also Read

Sonakshi Sinha talks about gaining 15kg for upcoming film Double XL
Sonakshi Sinha talks about gaining 15kg for upcoming film Double XL

Sonakshi Sinha is preparing for her upcoming film Double XL. Revealed her...

Advertisement

She recalled how she couldn’t use a treadmill at a gym for more than 30 seconds when she was 18 years old, which was when she began her weight loss quest. She said, “I was huffing and puffing! That’s when I decided to lose weight. Not because I wanted to be an actor, but because I knew it was needed.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sumbul Iqbal exudes elegance in latest pictures
Sumbul Iqbal exudes elegance in latest pictures
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Reception Stars make dazzling Apperance
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Reception Stars make dazzling Apperance
Fashion Week in New York: At Prabal Gurung's Show
Fashion Week in New York: At Prabal Gurung's Show
Fatima Effendi wins hearts with latest pictures
Fatima Effendi wins hearts with latest pictures
Body Sculpting: All you need to know about the most recent styles, trends, and procedures
Body Sculpting: All you need to know about the most recent styles, trends, and procedures
Dananeer Mobeen looks exquisite in her recent photos
Dananeer Mobeen looks exquisite in her recent photos
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story