Sonakshi Sinha says mom was constantly worried about her weight

Sonakshi discussed the movie and recounted how her mother was the only person who body-shamed her at home.

She recalled how she couldn’t use a treadmill at a gym for more than 30 seconds when she was 18 years old.

She shed as much as 30 kilos for her debut picture.

Sonakshi Sinha, an actor, is well known for supporting body positivity. Her most recent film, Double XL, emphasizes the challenges with women’s body image. In a recent interview, Sonakshi discussed the movie and recounted how her mother was the only person who body-shamed her at home. Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi from Double XL. The movie, which Satram Ramani directed, debuted on November 4. It recounts the journey of two women in a culture that promotes exaggerated notions of beauty. Sonakshi recently admitted during the film’s promotion that she disregarded her mother’s advice to reduce weight.

Agreeing that the conditioning of a child begins at home, Sonakshi said, “Absolutely this conditioning happens when you are a child. I remember my mother telling me constantly to lose weight. And when somebody was constantly saying that to you, the rebellious kid in me would always do the opposite and the day my mother stopped telling me that’s when it actually struck me that I need to do something about my weight.”

“It does start at home and my mom also realized that after watching the film. I don’t blame all the mothers who want their daughters to lose weight because they probably went through the same thing when they were younger and maybe their parents were telling them as well,” she started.

Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha’s daughter is Sonakshi. In Dabangg, she made her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan. She shed as much as 30 kilos for her debut picture. She allegedly weighed 95 kg before joining the field.

She recalled how she couldn’t use a treadmill at a gym for more than 30 seconds when she was 18 years old, which was when she began her weight loss quest. She said, “I was huffing and puffing! That’s when I decided to lose weight. Not because I wanted to be an actor, but because I knew it was needed.”