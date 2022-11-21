Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja gives a glimpse of Vayu’s face

Actress Sonam Kapoor revealed her baby son Vayu’s first photo.

Actress Sonam Kapoor revealed her baby son Vayu’s first photo. She shared a montage of Vayu, herself, and her spouse Anand Ahuja. It included a black-and-white photograph of the new parents kissing their infant on the cheeks. While Anand was driving, Sonam recorded her family. Vayu Kapoor, their son, was lying in a car seat in the backseat. It continued with a quick peek at Anand holding Vayu in another place. Along with Vayu in a stroller, it also showed Anil Kapoor and Anand strolling side by side in a picturesque location. Finally, Sonam could be seen carrying out her motherly responsibilities.

Sonam shared the video and included Sweet Nothing by Taylor Swift in the post. She wrote the song’s title in the caption and included the names of her parents and Anand. Celebrities like Athiya Shetty, Sayani Gupta, and Bhumi Pednekar responded to the tweet by using heart emoticons. Anand commented, “Around the world with my whole world.” Alia who also embraced motherhood recently called them ‘so beautiful’ in the comment section.

On August 20, Sonam and Anand welcomed Vayu. She had a “quick birth,” according to the actor, and has been “breastfeeding easily.” She disclosed that she had a “natural delivery” with the least amount of “intervention.”

She wrote in a post, “My pre-natal journey was quite different. I was very sure I wanted to have as natural a journey as I could that would lead to a natural delivery with as little intervention as possible. For that I decided to take help of ‘gentle birth method’ with Dr Gowra Motha. She had written a lovely book called Gentle Birth Method that explains how to deal with the prenatal journey.”

Blind will be Sonam’s upcoming film. Before her pregnancy, the film was shot.