Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s dream house in New Delhi

Sonam Kapoor is starting a new chapter. She had a son in August and is loving motherhood. She’s a fashionista who loves everything fashion-related. The 36-year-old loves London and New Delhi. Her mansion is in the Lutyens Business Zone on Prithviraj Road.

When India announced a Coronavirus lockdown in 2020, the actress stayed at her Delhi home and shared photos of it. Let’s see her dream bungalow today.

Wooden floors, marble patterns, and white walls give the study corner a beautiful look. This open wooden shelf is full of books. Large artwork hangs above. The rest of the home also had impressive artwork.

Kitchen

Sonam cooked during the lockdown. Her kitchen looks like a five-star restaurant’s. She’s cooking.

Wardrobe

Ahuja calls it his “b-ball shoe drawer.” It has many shoes. Ahuja loves sneakers and opened India’s first multi-brand sneaker boutique, VegNonVeg, in 2016. The actress often wears sneakers.

Sunny nooks

Large glass panels let natural light into rooms overlooking the lawn. The rooms open to an elevated patio with outdoor seating overlooking greenery. The well-kept lawn is surrounded by vegetation, providing some privacy.

Sonam Kapoor appeared in Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. She also appeared in AK vs AK, starring Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor. Blind co-stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. It’s a remake of 2011’s Same Name.

