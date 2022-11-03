Sonam Kapoor praises “angel husband” Anand Ahuja

Rishi Sunak’s photo with Sonam Kapoor and others goes viral
Rishi Sunak is the youngest British Prime Minister in over 200 years....
The mommy has been sharing moments from her life on her social media accounts ever since. This is their first vacation since Vayu was born.
Note of gratitude from Sonam Kapoor to Anand Ahuja
The Delhi 6 actress also penned an appreciation note for her ‘angel husband’ Anand. She captioned it: “Morning walk with my angel husband. These last few months I’ve really been able to appreciate and understand what an amazing partner and husband I’ve been lucky enough to get. Thank you @anandahuja for putting my needs above your own and being obsessive about my health and happiness.”
She added: “I knew you’d be a great dad but you’ve understood being a good dad is first being the best husband you can be. I love you. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents. PS: nothing beats holding your hand and walking.” Reacting to this, Anand commented: “So sweet my rabbit! …and nice new hashtag #VayusParents hahah! My #forevergirlfriend, love you.”
Have a look:
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Regarding the wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja
Sonam and Anand wed in Mumbai in May 2018 after a few years of dating. Additionally, they hosted a lavish wedding celebration.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.