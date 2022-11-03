Sonam Kapoor praises “angel husband” Anand Ahuja

The new stage of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s lives as parents is now being enjoyed

On September 20, the couple gave birth to a baby boy they named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja

Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actress released fresh photos on her social media accounts as she enjoys her holiday with Anand in Altaussee, Austria

Advertisement

The mommy has been sharing moments from her life on her social media accounts ever since. This is their first vacation since Vayu was born.

Note of gratitude from Sonam Kapoor to Anand Ahuja

The Delhi 6 actress also penned an appreciation note for her ‘angel husband’ Anand. She captioned it: “Morning walk with my angel husband. These last few months I’ve really been able to appreciate and understand what an amazing partner and husband I’ve been lucky enough to get. Thank you @anandahuja for putting my needs above your own and being obsessive about my health and happiness.”

She added: “I knew you’d be a great dad but you’ve understood being a good dad is first being the best husband you can be. I love you. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents. PS: nothing beats holding your hand and walking.” Reacting to this, Anand commented: “So sweet my rabbit! …and nice new hashtag #VayusParents hahah! My #forevergirlfriend, love you.”

Have a look:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Regarding the wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam and Anand wed in Mumbai in May 2018 after a few years of dating. Additionally, they hosted a lavish wedding celebration.

Advertisement