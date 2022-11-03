Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sonam Kapoor praises “angel husband” Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor praises “angel husband” Anand Ahuja

Articles
Advertisement
Sonam Kapoor praises “angel husband” Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor reveals ‘Why’ she chose Anand Ahuja

Advertisement
  • The new stage of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s lives as parents is now being enjoyed
  • On September 20, the couple gave birth to a baby boy they named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja
  • Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actress released fresh photos on her social media accounts as she enjoys her holiday with Anand in Altaussee, Austria
Advertisement

The mommy has been sharing moments from her life on her social media accounts ever since. This is their first vacation since Vayu was born.

Note of gratitude from Sonam Kapoor to Anand Ahuja

The Delhi 6 actress also penned an appreciation note for her ‘angel husband’ Anand. She captioned it: “Morning walk with my angel husband. These last few months I’ve really been able to appreciate and understand what an amazing partner and husband I’ve been lucky enough to get. Thank you @anandahuja for putting my needs above your own and being obsessive about my health and happiness.”

She added: “I knew you’d be a great dad but you’ve understood being a good dad is first being the best husband you can be. I love you. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents. PS: nothing beats holding your hand and walking.” Reacting to this, Anand commented: “So sweet my rabbit! …and nice new hashtag #VayusParents hahah! My #forevergirlfriend, love you.”

Have a look:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Regarding the wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam and Anand wed in Mumbai in May 2018 after a few years of dating. Additionally, they hosted a lavish wedding celebration.

Advertisement

Also Read

Rishi Sunak’s photo with Sonam Kapoor and others goes viral
Rishi Sunak’s photo with Sonam Kapoor and others goes viral

Rishi Sunak is the youngest British Prime Minister in over 200 years....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story