Soni Razdan sends Alia Bhatt to theatre school if she won’t get in SOTY
Alia Bhatt is celebrating 10 years in the film industry. Her mother...
Today, Alia was seen leaving the hospital with Ranbir Kapoor shortly after she was discharged from the facility. The parents did not reveal their daughter’s face to their audience. On the other hand, proud nani Soni Razdan spoke about her granddaughter for the first time during a special screening of the upcoming film Uunchai in Mumbai on Wednesday.
My granddaughter is a blessing.
During the Uunchai premiere, photographers asked her about Alia and the baby’s health. Both are healthy, she noted. Soni said she gives the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress many recommendations, but “Alia is a mother, she needs to find a lot for herself, which she will.” She called Alia’s daughter a blessing from nature. “We’re glad everything went smoothly. She said, “Baby’s good, mom’s good.”
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.