Soni Razdan calls her granddaughter a “blessing” and gives Alia Bhatt parenting advice

  • After the birth of their child, Alia Bhatt’s family and Ranbir Kapoor’s family are overjoyed and ecstatic about their new addition
  • The actress was finally able to welcome a little girl into the world on November 6, and ever since then, both families have been in the mood to rejoice

Today, Alia was seen leaving the hospital with Ranbir Kapoor shortly after she was discharged from the facility. The parents did not reveal their daughter’s face to their audience. On the other hand, proud nani Soni Razdan spoke about her granddaughter for the first time during a special screening of the upcoming film Uunchai in Mumbai on Wednesday.

My granddaughter is a blessing.
During the Uunchai premiere, photographers asked her about Alia and the baby’s health. Both are healthy, she noted. Soni said she gives the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress many recommendations, but “Alia is a mother, she needs to find a lot for herself, which she will.” She called Alia’s daughter a blessing from nature. “We’re glad everything went smoothly. She said, “Baby’s good, mom’s good.”

