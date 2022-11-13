Step inside Sonam Kapoor son Vayu’s nursery at Mumbai home

In-depth images of her kid Vayu Kapoor Ahuja’s nursery were shared with fans by actor Sonam Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor shared a series of images of the room of her and her husband Anand Ahuja’s Mumbai house on Instagram on Sunday.

Sonam decided on a white and grey colour scheme for her son’s nursery and dotted the space with many sketches of the natural world.

A wooden cot could be seen at one end of the room in the photos. It had several pillows and plush toys on it. Near the cot, there was a full-wall, black-and-white illustration of the outdoors. Next to the cot were a wooden cabinet and a table. A few sizable windows in the space overlooked a garden.

There were various toys on the white carpet that covered the floor. Near the wardrobe, a chair was present. One of the pictures showed a little red and white full-sleeved T-shirt hanging from a drawer. In order to create a cosy atmosphere, the room was additionally furnished with lights, plush toys, and picture frames, among other things.

Sonam captioned the post, “This post is an appreciation post for the people who helped my mom and I put together everything for the arrival of my baby boy… I’ve known Dhwani of @wallpaperscissor since 2009 and she’s always been creative and precise, and I was very sure that anusha and wallpaper scissors would do a beautiful job of making my nursery in Bombay a thing of wonder and beauty and boy was I right!!.”

A part of her post read, “Thank you @organisewithease for setting up everything in the nursery and indulging my OCD. Most importantly I’d like to thank my mama @kapoor.sunita who moved heaven and earth for everything. I love you mama.” Reacting to the post, actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput commented, “This is so lovely! @organisewithease is the best!!!” Sonam replied, “@mira.kapoor and so kind.” Lisa Haydon said, “Love it. Sooo beautiful” and Sonam responded with hug emojis.

Sonam and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, on August 20 this year. A month later, the couple shared the first photo with the baby and announced his name.

Fans will see Sonam in the upcoming film Blind directed by Shome Makhija. The film stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year.