Street 2: Rajkummar Rao confirms his shooting schedule

Rajkummar Rao has confirmed a sequel to Stree and will start filming soon. source reported a few days ago that Amar Kaushik has locked the script of Stree 2 and will reunite with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao early next year. Shraddha Kapoor, who sang Thumkeshwari with Bhediya, confirmed that Stree will return for a second season. Rajkummar Rao also confirmed it!

Rajkummar Rao promises Street 2 soon

Rajkummar Rao old source, “I think they (makers) will have to take that decision.” about a horror-universe. Rajkummar confirmed Stree 2“ Hopefully, Stree 2 will happen soon, and yes definitely there is a possibility of getting this horror universe made. It will be exciting.” Rajkummar replied, “Hopefully soon,” when asked when Stree 2 will begin filming.

Shraddha Kapoor confirms Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor posted a Thumkeshwari BTS video on Instagram a few days earlier. In the video, she said she would start filming Stree 2.“Stree is back. Super vibe, it’s so nice to be back on set. It’s so exciting for me because we are going to start Stree 2 very very soon,” she said in the video.

Stree 2 details



Source reported that Stree 2 will begin pre-production after Bhediya’s November release and go on floors in the first quarter of 2023. Shraddha appeared briefly in a Bhediya song, and Varun Dhawan is expected to appear in Stree 2. “Shraddha has made a brief appearance in a song of Bhediya and now, Varun Dhawan too is expected to have a role to play in Stree 2. The story of Bhediya eventually leads to Stree and that would set the ball rolling for Maddock’s unique horror-comedy universe,” a source said.