There is no need to introduce Shah Rukh Khan. His stardom, charm, and acting talent are simply unmatched and adored by the public

His fan base has grown steadily since the release of his 1992 debut picture Deewana to 2018’s Zero

In recent years, the actor has given a number of successful performances, including Chak De India, Baazigar, Deewana, Anjaam, Main Hoon Na, Raees, Fan, Ra. One, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Swades, and many others.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday greeting from Suhana Khan

On the occasion of his birthday, which is today, Shah Rukh received a lovely message from his daughter Suhana Khan on her social media account. She captioned it on Wednesday while posting to her Instagram story: “I’m happy for my best friend’s birthday. I adore you so much “along by a heart emoji. The soon-to-be starlet is pictured with her father Shah Rukh Khan and brother Aryan Khan in the previously unreleased flashback photo. In 1991, Shah Rukh Khan wed Gauri Khan. Parents to Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam are the famous pair.

On the other side, Shah Rukh debuted the teaser for his much anticipated film Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. On January 25, 2023, it will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Additionally, King Khan has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara.