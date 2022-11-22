Suneel Darshan claims Sunny Deol ‘fooled’ him

Suneel Darshan has spoken out about his conflict with Sunny Deol once more.

The 1996 release of the actor and filmmaker’s movie Ajay has been the subject of a legal dispute.

Suneel claimed in a recent interview that Sunny “fooled” him and that Sunny had a “big ego.”

Advertisement

Suneel Darshan has spoken out about his conflict with Sunny Deol once more. The 1996 release of the actor and filmmaker’s movie Ajay has been the subject of a legal dispute that has lasted more than 25 years. Suneel claimed in a recent interview that Sunny “fooled” him and that Sunny had a “big ego.”

Also Read Suneel Darshan say Akshay didn’t worked with Priyanka for Twinkle Twinkle Khanna's concerns caused Akshay Kumar to cease working with Priyanka Chopra...

The conflict began in 1996, with the release of Sunny and Suneel’s film Ajay. The film’s creator said that Sunny abandoned the project and declined to record the epilogue. He allegedly distributed the movie without the epilogue. Despite the film’s mediocre success, the two engaged in a legal dispute.

In an interview, Suneel said, “Sunny Deol had a massive ego. 26 years later, my litigation with him is still on. First, he promised to return the money. Then he said he had no money so I must make a film with him. There was a retired Chief Justice of India, Justice Bharucha, before whom this matter was put. Sunny said he didn’t have liquidity to return my amount so he would do a film for me. I was working with his brother (Bobby Deol), did three movies with him back-to-back. I had no grudges with him. I thought galti koi bhi karke sudhar sakta hai (Anyone can repent after making a mistake). But, he fooled me.”

Also Read Suneel Darshan recalls Abhishek and Karisma ‘constantly bickered’ In 2002, Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya was published. When it first...

The filmmaker claimed that Sunny repeatedly changed the dates, and as a result, the time frame specified in their contract expired. Then, after sending him a notice, Sunny’s legal team responded that the actor had not yet given his approval for the movie’s dialogue. “I was not supposed to get the dialogue approved by him. Has any actor ever approved dialogue? The intention was wrong, which was excruciating. A lot of money was involved and a lot of time. Then he took me on a long goose chase, which is still on. You know the legal system,” added Suneel.

Advertisement

Bobby, the brother of Sunny, and Suneel Darshan later collaborated on three movies. Shiv Darshan and Natasha Fernandez starred in his most recent film, Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha, which was released in 2017. The previous time we saw Sunny was in R Balk’s Chup, which came out earlier this year.