Suneel Darshan recalls Abhishek and Karisma ‘constantly bickered’

In 2002, Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya was published.

When it first came out, the movie did not do well at the box office.

Soon after the movie’s release, Abhishek and Karisma split up.

Advertisement

There was a brief moment in the early 2000s when it was said that Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor were going to get married. They ultimately split up and got married to other people. On the shoot of their lone film together, Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya, their romance took off. The movie’s producer and director, Suneel Darshan, recently discussed the actors’ relationship and the reasons he has always felt they were not meant to be together. In 2002, Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya was published. Akshay Kumar and Dharmesh Darshan both helmed the film. When it first came out, the movie did not do well at the box office. Soon after the movie’s release, Abhishek and Karisma split up.

Also Read Abhishek Bachchan compares Breathe Into the Shadows to Dhoom It’s alike Abhishek Bachchan is best known for his role as ACP Jai Dixit...

In a recent interview, when Suneel was asked about the ‘rumours’ of the relationship, he replied, “There were no rumours. It was confirmed. They were a couple and getting married. We have attended the engagement. I was a part of that. The Kapoor sisters were very close because of my respect for Babita ji. Where Abhishek was concerned, Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya was a special movie and it needed to be. It was the only movie where Abhishek and Karisma Kapoor were cast together. They never worked together before or after.”

The director claimed that he believed we weren’t “destined” to be together even during the film’s production. He recalled, “They were really not the ‘made for each other’ kind. There was constant bickering. Maybe that’s how some people are. I always wondered if they are really the ‘made for each other’ kind of pair. Abhishek is a sweet fellow. Lolo (Karisma’s nickname) is a very nice person too. But maybe some things are destined.”

Also Read Abhishek Bachchan keeps a scrapbook of bad reviews, criticisms Abhishek Bachchan is someone who has seen his fair share of highs...

In 2003, Karisma wed businessman Sanjay Kapur of Delhi. Samaira, a daughter, was born in 2005, and Kiaan, a son, was born (born in 2010). 2016 saw the couple’s divorce. In 2007, Abhishek wed Aishwarya Rai, another actress. They have an 11-year-old daughter named Aaradhya.