Suneel Darshan say Akshay didn’t worked with Priyanka for Twinkle

According to director Suneel Darshan, Twinkle Khanna’s concerns caused Akshay Kumar to cease working with Priyanka Chopra years ago. In the first version of Barsaat, which starred Akshay and Priyanka, Suneel, the director, claimed the actor left the film because of Twinkle’s concerns. In the love drama Barsaat, which was released in 2005, Bobby Deol, Priyanka Chopra, and Bipasha Basu all starred. Akshay had been scheduled to play the male lead in the movie and had already recorded a duet with Priyanka when he apparently changed his mind. Bobby was cast after that. Between 2003 and 2005, Akshay and Priyanka Chopra collaborated on a number of films, including Andaaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Aitraaz.

In an interview, Suneel Darshan said about the two actors, “Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra were a very good pair, very similar in terms of their personal traits. They had amazing chemistry. I thought the song looked beautiful; no vulgarity, no obscenity, very sensuous. Then Priyanka went for a world tour, and when she came back… I don’t know what happened in between.”

The director said, “I later learned that Twinkle Khanna, Akshay’s wife, had purportedly voiced concerns about the two of them collaborating. “By then, I had also got to know of the other issues that had come up between him and his wife. She had issues with Priyanka, I was told… I feel the profession has its own hazards. Sometimes, the proximity, sometimes the individual’s own lifestyles, all these things come in the way and the media blows it out of proportion, without realizing how much loss a filmmaker could suffer because of it,” he added.

Even though both Akshay and Priyanka went on to have successful careers apart, they haven’t acted in a movie together since 2005. Twinkle and Akshay have two children together and have been married for over 20 years.