Suneil Shetty completed 30 years in Bollywood and OTT debut

Suniel Shetty is well-known. He’s a Bollywood star. From Balwaan, he’s come far. He debuted in 1992. Also in the news is his role in Hera Pheri. The actor has 30 years’ experience. The senior actor opened up his feelings and OTT debut.

Suniel Shetty said “Technically yes 30 years but 7-8 years I was missing. Toh aise dekha jayega toh 33 years jismein utne saal kam hue hai (Actually it is 33 years in which these 7-8 years are not calculated). Two years have gone by in the pandemic but yeah 30 years feels good. Lots of love still love of love and I think that’s what keeps me going. Sometimes what happens after so long a gap people forget you, media forget you. But the media has kept me alive. You know the people have kept me alive probably because of my fitness, my health and you know all those things. But god’s being kind and here I am again excited and nervous about my OTT debut. But looking forward with fingers crossed.

Dharavi Bank will be the actor’s OTT debut. Samit Kakkad directs MX Player’s show. The actor tweeted his first web series look. He released a photo of Thalaiva. “A new avatar, a new medium, a new journey. Presenting the first look of Thalaiva, from Dharavi Bank, my first step into the world of OTTs. Thank you MX Player, Vivek Oberoi, Sonali Kulkarni, Samit Kakkad, Zee Studios. Gratitude.”

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul married

Suniel Shetty confirmed it at Dharavi Bank’s launch. KL Rahul has finished his World Cup duties and will focus on his wedding.

