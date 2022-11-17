Suniel Shetty reacts to Mehul Choksi suing File No. 323

The film is reportedly inspired by Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi.

Mehul Choksi’s defamation claims are misplaced.

We are not making a biopic on Mehul Choksi or Vijay Mallya or Nirav Modi.

File No 323 stars Suniel Shetty and Anurag Kashyap. The film is reportedly inspired by Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi. The film became a topic of conversation after businessman Mehul Choksi issued a Cease and Desist notice to the film’s producers and director.

Suniel Shetty has responded. The actor told ETimes he’s amused by the legal notice. “I was amused. The fact that somebody sent us legal notice saying, they are causing reputation harm and attempting to defame them is funny”.

“I liked the answer that my producer gave – You are the one, who messed your name out. Why are you asking us to clarify? What was there in the public domain is what was useful for us, and it’s an interesting narrative for a film for us”.

ETimes contacted the film’s producers, Kalol Das and Parth Raval, who said Mehul Choksi’s defamation claims are misplaced. Parth Raval said, “People who have looted money of common Indian people and are absconding from the Indian government and authorities and are hiding in foreign countries are issuing us a notice. We are going to present a story based on facts available in the public domain. Our film is not going to malign anyone’s image, it is going to present well-researched facts and information about economic offenders.”

Kalol added,”He (Mehul Choksi) has sent a notice that we have tarnished his image, but he was the one who tarnished his own image. We are only recreating information available in the public domain. We are not making a biopic on Mehul Choksi or Vijay Mallya or Nirav Modi”.

Suniel added, “We’re very clear about the fact that you have robbed us, And we’re just stating the facts that is out in public domain making a film on the same. So yes, why are we being accused of something which you have done. It was very funny that we received that notice. We start from the 21st and then the film will be on scale”. Why are we accused of something you did? That notice was hilarious. We start on the 21st and then scale up”.



He ended by asking, “The question being asked was what was the previous government doing? Why were they allowed to take this kind of money from the bank. What did they do with the money? Where is that? What happened to the 1000s of people who worked with them? What happened to them? What happened to their lives. Our film will be revolving around these questions. I found it very, very interesting. This works brilliantly”.