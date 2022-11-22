Suniel Shetty said I will miss Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3

The actor shared his thoughts on Hera Pheri 3.

Akshay Kumar’s exit from Hera Pheri 3 recently made headlines.

Paresh Rawal said Kartik Aaryan is in the third instalment.

Suniel Shetty debuted online. Dharavi Bank featured him. OTT released it on November 19. Vivek Oberoi also starred. The actor shared his thoughts on Hera Pheri 3, OTT evolution, and 30 years in the industry.

Akshay Kumar’s exit from Hera Pheri 3 recently made headlines. Paresh Rawal said Kartik Aaryan is in the third instalment. Netizens believed he replaced Akshay. Khiladi Kumar confirmed he left the franchise because he didn’t like the script. Suniel was heartbroken for the franchise’s fans. He was shocked by Akshay’s departure. Suniel was asked if he’d miss Akshay in the third part because of Raju and Shyam’s chemistry. said “Of course, I will and that was the intention that Raju, Shyam and Babu Rao should be together. But like I said, only next week will tell us where we stand and what is happening.”

The actor also shared his favourite set memory. He said they remember the film. Suniel: “We were joined at the hip when we did Hera Pheri. Priyadarshan (director) made sure that we looked our characters. Zero makeup, clothes not ironed, the timing of comedy, rehearsals, the dominance of Babu Bhai, two action heroes dropping their body language completely and accepting Paresh Rawal as your boss, the characters around it like Khadak Singh, Kabira…all of them were so interesting. Hera Pheri itself was a very memorable shoot for us and from day 1, we knew that we were on a super hit track. Like when I was shooting Border, I felt it. Hera Pheri is huge as a brand.”

