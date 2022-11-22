Suniel Shetty says younger actors might have alienated audience

Suniel Shetty discussed why people might believe that recent celebrities are available to carry the tradition forward.

Actor Suniel Shetty discussed why some people might believe that the most recent crop of celebrities belonged in the 1990s and that no one is available to carry the tradition forward. He identified the three members of the new generation who may be referred to as “true-blue superstars” as Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. In order to avoid alienating the audience, the actor added that younger actors need to be more relatable.

Recently, Suniel Shetty made an appearance in the Dharavi Bank gangster series. It is directed by Samit Kakkad and stars Vivek Oberoi as well. It became available on MX Player. Suniel openly discussed the allegations that Bollywood’s superstars are gradually fading while promoting the series.

Suniel agreed with the statement and said, “Yeah, because they (actors) are everywhere. Airport se nikalte huye dikh rahe hai, gym se nikalte huye dikh rahe hai, restaurant me dikh rahe hai, kisike party mein dikh rahe hai, kutte ko walke pe le ke jate huye dikh rahe hain (One can spot actors anywhere nowadays). When you start watching something too much, you get tired. That is exactly I think what is happening. We celebrate things which others in the world cannot afford.”

He added, “The audiences have started to alienate themselves. Sushi ke photo daal raha hu, Maldives me swimming trunk me photo daal raha hu, Maybach chalate huye daal raha hu. Audiences ko lag raha hai yeh hain kaun? (Actors post pictures of their food, vacations and cars on social media. It makes the viewers question them) My hero is someone who will achieve something big and bring a change. It isn’t happening.”

Recently, Shetty celebrated 30 years in the film industry. He made his acting debut in 1992 with the movie Balwaan, and he has since appeared in over 100 movies.