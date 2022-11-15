Sunny Hinduja says there was a time when he had no work at all

Gadar’s Tara Singh was not about ‘pump ukhadna and chillana’ says, Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol is working on the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha....
Actor Sunny Hinduja, most recently featured in Aspirants (2021) and The Family Man-2, said his path to success was never straightforward because he was an outsider with much to prove.“What can a budding actor ask for? Just the right break! I got film Cycle Kick during the final year of FTII, Pune, way back in 2006. I was the happiest as my institute too allowed me to take up the film. But, as luck would have it, the film got delayed and had a low-key release — that too after five long years. So, I was left to rework my career afresh,” says Brij Mohan Amar Rahe (2017) actor.
Hinduja persisted in accepting any job that presented itself. “At one point I didn’t have much to choose from. Whatever bit I had, I picked the most decent ones and continued working as I never had a plan B. Also, there was a time when I had no work at all and this went on for three-four years but I calmly waited for time to change . Then, I got an international film and a few OTT projects till Aspirants happened and the rest is history.”
