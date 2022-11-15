Sunny Hinduja says there was a time when he had no work at all

Actor Sunny Hinduja said his path to success was never straightforward.

Because he was an outsider with much to prove.

Hinduja describes the current stage of his 17-year career as the one he had first hoped for.

Actor Sunny Hinduja, most recently featured in Aspirants (2021) and The Family Man-2, said his path to success was never straightforward because he was an outsider with much to prove.“What can a budding actor ask for? Just the right break! I got film Cycle Kick during the final year of FTII, Pune, way back in 2006. I was the happiest as my institute too allowed me to take up the film. But, as luck would have it, the film got delayed and had a low-key release — that too after five long years. So, I was left to rework my career afresh,” says Brij Mohan Amar Rahe (2017) actor.

Hinduja persisted in accepting any job that presented itself. “At one point I didn’t have much to choose from. Whatever bit I had, I picked the most decent ones and continued working as I never had a plan B. Also, there was a time when I had no work at all and this went on for three-four years but I calmly waited for time to change . Then, I got an international film and a few OTT projects till Aspirants happened and the rest is history.”

Hinduja describes the current stage of his 17-year career as the one he had first hoped for.“Ab thoda sab sahi hai, I have good work and makers are considering me for pivotal roles. I am working in a series and have Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan slated for February 2023 release. It has been a journey of sorts but I got to learn a lot from my co-stars like Kartik who being an outsider made a mark. I earned a friend for life in him. And, of course, Manoj (Bajpayee) sir is a master artiste, someone who I have always looked up to,” concludes the Bhaukaal (2020) and Thai Massage (2022) actor.