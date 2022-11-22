Sunny Kaushal reacts when Vicky Kaushal steals his snacks

Vicky Kaushal is displaying his naughty, fun side.

The trailer for his film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ shows Vicky in a massy avatar for the first time.

The film is as mysterious, funny, and entertaining as the trailer promises.

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal is displaying his naughty, fun side. The trailer for his film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ shows Vicky in a massy avatar for the first time. The film is as mysterious, funny, and entertaining as the trailer promises. Off-screen, Vicky seems to be in a notorious mood.

The actor posted a picture of himself holding potato chips. He wrote, “Brb… stealing @sunsunnykhez ‘s snacks! ✌🏽”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Advertisement

Sunny quickly responded, “Who needs enemies when you’ve got family like this 🤷🏽‍♂️”

Their fun banter was a treat for netizens who were drooling over Vicky and calling him a snack. One user wrote, “Who need snacks, when you are there 👀🔥.” Another user commented, “Snack eating snacks..lol👀🤭❤️🤌”

Sunny and Vicky shared on their stories that they’re shooting together. We think this picture could be a clickbait for a brand or commercial that will be revealed later.

While fans drool over Vicky’s picture, they’re eagerly awaiting the release of ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ after the trailer got rave reviews. The makers have also shared funny BTS moments. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

‘Govinda Naam Mera’ is set to release on December 16. Sunny is currently shooting ‘Letters To Mr. Khanna’ with Neetu Kapoor.

Advertisement

Also Read Vicky Kaushal nails Chikni Chameli’s hook step Vicky was seen dancing to Chikni Chameli at the Govinda Naam Mera...