Sunny Leone says Halloween is for dress up its okay to be messy

Sunny Leone marks daughter Nisha’s 7th birthday
Nisha, the daughter of actor Sunny Leone, just turned seven. To commemorate...
The main goals of holidays and celebrations are to increase happiness and solidify family ties. And Halloween is one of the ideal times to do it, according to actor Sunny Leone.
The actress planned to dress up as members of The Incredibles today with her children, Nisha (7), Asher and Noah (both 4), and husband, Daniel Weber. Weber chose the “strange” costumes, but Leone claims it is her responsibility to “make it appear extremely great.”
Reminiscing her childhood trick-or-treat memories, Leone says, “I’d love being creative with my costume. I have the best memories of going door-to-door, collecting candies in a gigantic pillow case and sorting them at home!”
So how does she plan to pass on the love for the holiday to her children? Leone shares she is making a horror house: “It would be age appropriate — something with slime, black lights and things that they can stick their hands into, which can be gooey and weird.”
