Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sunny Leone says Halloween is for dress up its okay to be messy

Sunny Leone says Halloween is for dress up its okay to be messy

Articles
Advertisement
Sunny Leone says Halloween is for dress up its okay to be messy

Sunny Leone shares responses to her entry into the adult entertainment industry

Advertisement
  • The main goals of holidays and celebrations are to increase happiness and solidify family ties.
  • And Halloween is one of the ideal times to do it, according to actor Sunny Leone.
  • The actor, who recalls being excited for the occasion as a child, admits she enjoys it equally as an adult!
Advertisement

The main goals of holidays and celebrations are to increase happiness and solidify family ties. And Halloween is one of the ideal times to do it, according to actor Sunny Leone.

Also Read

Sunny Leone marks daughter Nisha’s 7th birthday
Sunny Leone marks daughter Nisha’s 7th birthday

Nisha, the daughter of actor Sunny Leone, just turned seven. To commemorate...


The actor, who recalls being excited for the occasion as a child, admits she enjoys it equally as an adult! “What makes Halloween special is the idea of being something you are not, dressing up and learning it’s okay to be messy. Enjoying being something or someone unlike my personality is what Halloween is about for me,” she shares.

The actress planned to dress up as members of The Incredibles today with her children, Nisha (7), Asher and Noah (both 4), and husband, Daniel Weber. Weber chose the “strange” costumes, but Leone claims it is her responsibility to “make it appear extremely great.”

Reminiscing her childhood trick-or-treat memories, Leone says, “I’d love being creative with my costume. I have the best memories of going door-to-door, collecting candies in a gigantic pillow case and sorting them at home!”

Also Read

Actress Sunny Leone discusses living an usual life while being a celebrity
Actress Sunny Leone discusses living an usual life while being a celebrity

Sunny Leone is aware of the challenges that come with having a...


Advertisement
Ask her if she wishes the same for her kids, and the 41-year-old replies, “That’s not possible in India as the culture hasn’t come here yet. When I first came here, Halloween wasn’t really celebrated, but now, Halloween parties have popped up in schools and in our neighbourhood.”

So how does she plan to pass on the love for the holiday to her children? Leone shares she is making a horror house: “It would be age appropriate — something with slime, black lights and things that they can stick their hands into, which can be gooey and weird.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Waliya Najib wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Waliya Najib wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Sadaf Kanwal scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Sadaf Kanwal scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Dementia risk factors linked to social isolation: Study
Dementia risk factors linked to social isolation: Study
Nawal Saeed flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Nawal Saeed flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor's trainer reveals yoga asanas to reduce bloating
Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor's trainer reveals yoga asanas to reduce bloating
Yumna Zaidi wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Yumna Zaidi wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story