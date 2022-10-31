Sunny Leone says Halloween is for dress up its okay to be messy

The main goals of holidays and celebrations are to increase happiness and solidify family ties.

And Halloween is one of the ideal times to do it, according to actor Sunny Leone.

The actor, who recalls being excited for the occasion as a child, admits she enjoys it equally as an adult!

The actor, who recalls being excited for the occasion as a child, admits she enjoys it equally as an adult! “What makes Halloween special is the idea of being something you are not, dressing up and learning it’s okay to be messy. Enjoying being something or someone unlike my personality is what Halloween is about for me,” she shares.

The actress planned to dress up as members of The Incredibles today with her children, Nisha (7), Asher and Noah (both 4), and husband, Daniel Weber. Weber chose the “strange” costumes, but Leone claims it is her responsibility to “make it appear extremely great.”

Reminiscing her childhood trick-or-treat memories, Leone says, “I’d love being creative with my costume. I have the best memories of going door-to-door, collecting candies in a gigantic pillow case and sorting them at home!”

Ask her if she wishes the same for her kids, and the 41-year-old replies, “That’s not possible in India as the culture hasn’t come here yet. When I first came here, Halloween wasn’t really celebrated, but now, Halloween parties have popped up in schools and in our neighbourhood.”

So how does she plan to pass on the love for the holiday to her children? Leone shares she is making a horror house: “It would be age appropriate — something with slime, black lights and things that they can stick their hands into, which can be gooey and weird.”