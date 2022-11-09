Advertisement
Suriya’s Singam 4 script is being written by Hari

  • Hari has started writing Singam 4’s script.
  • The actor knows about Singam 4 and is excited about it, a source says.
  • We reported that the film will be shot in three countries.
Hari Gopalakrishnan’s Singam films starring Suriya are popular Tamil action films. Singam I was released in 2010, Singam II in 2013, and Si3 in 2017. All three films did well at the box office, and now there’s an exciting update. Hari has started writing Singam 4’s script.

Hari is currently working on another project and the fourth installment’s script. He has an idea and is discussing it, but the final story will take time. After that, he’ll tell Suriya. The actor knows about Singam 4 and is excited about it, a source says.

The actor is currently filming Suriya 42 with Disha Patani. After Goa, they continued filming in Chennai and Puducherry on October 26. We reported that the film will be shot in three countries. The producers have shortlisted Bulgaria and Serbia in Europe and are visiting Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Fiji this month. They’ll choose three of these six countries based on the story.

Suriya 42 will be shot over 160-170 days. After the first film’s release, the second will begin.

