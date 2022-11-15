Advertisement
Swara Bhasker condemns the ‘gruesome’ murder of a woman in Delhi

Articles
  • One of the most horrible murder cases in Delhi has the country in shock right now
  • A guy was detained by the police on suspicion of murdering his live-in spouse in Delhi
  • Murderer dismembered her body into 35 pieces, and then spread each piece randomly throughout Mehrauli forest
The murder of the 27-year-old lady has shocked the nation, and the horrible crime has been roundly condemned. The savage killing of the woman horrified Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, who called for the culprits to get the toughest possible sentence.

The ‘gruesome’ murder of a woman in Delhi is denounced by Swara Bhasker.

Swara Bhasker tweeted in response to a journalist’s piece about the Delhi murder case saying she was at a loss for words. She requested that the issue be investigated right away and that the “monster” receive the toughest penalty possible. “NO WORDS for how horrifying, gruesome & tragic this case is. My heart goes out to this poor girl-awful betrayal by someone she loved & trusted. Hope police speedily conclude their investigation & hope this monster gets the harshest punishment he thoroughly deserves. (broken heart emoji),” tweeted Swara.

Swara Bhasker's tweet

Aftab Amin Poonawalla, the defendant, was detained by police for five days after his arrest on Saturday. He is accused of chopping the woman’s body into pieces and storing them in a refrigerator. Over the course of 18 days, he dumped them in Delhi’s Mehrauli forest, and he got away with the murder for five to six months.

