Swara Bhasker supports Nadav Lapid remark on The Kashmir Files

Actress Swara Bhasker stands up for IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid.

After Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri, and Ranvir Shorey denounced him for his remarks about The Kashmir Files.

She used Twitter to respond to a news story about his remarks at the International Film Festival of India’s closing ceremony.

Advertisement

Actress Swara Bhasker stands up for IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid. After Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri, and Ranvir Shorey denounced him for his remarks about The Kashmir Files. She used Twitter to respond to a news story about his remarks at the International Film Festival of India’s closing ceremony.

Also Read Swara Bhasker condemns the ‘gruesome’ murder of a woman in Delhi One of the most horrible murder cases in Delhi has the country...

The headline of the news story read, “Kashmir Files” is a “vulgar propaganda movie,” unfit for a festival like IFFI, according to jury chairman Nadav Lapid. Sharing it on Twitter, Swara Bhasker wrote on Tuesday, “Apparently it’s pretty clear to the world …”

Nadav said at the closing ceremony of the festival in Goa on Monday, “I would like to thank the head of the festival and the director of the programming for the cinematic richness of the programme, for its diversity, for its complexity. It was intense. We saw seven films in the debutant competition, and 15 films in the international competition, the front window of the festival. 14 out of them had cinematic qualities, defaults and evoked vivid discussions.”

Also Read Swara Bhasker says the media works in ‘weird, harsh’ system Swara Bhasker wrote a touching letter to the media. The actor recently...

Advertisement

Naming The Kashmir Files, he further said, “All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to openly share these feelings here with you on this stage. In the spirit of this festival, can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life.”

Nadav’s remarks were not well received by anyone associated with the movie or others in the business. Nadav’s remark was labelled a “big mistake” by Israel’s Consul General Kobbi Shoshani, who also said that his remarks did not represent the nation’s opinion of the movie.