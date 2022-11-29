Taapsee is partially blind woman looking for truth in Blurr trailer

Blurr, Taapsee Pannu’s first film, has a trailer available right now.

Blurr, Taapsee Pannu’s first film, has a trailer available right now. In the movie, the actor plays two roles. As her twin Gayatri refuses to accept that Gautami committed suicide, it appears to be an intriguing thriller that centres on her passing. She claims that Gautami was blind, but as she continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death, her own eyesight is also deteriorating.

The dull winter setting of the trailer looks intriguing and tense as Taapsee’s Gayatri searches everywhere for clues leading to her sister’s demise. She learns that her sister had dated a man and gone on dates with him. It also demonstrates how Gayatri is ignorant of a significant aspect of her twin that her husband is already aware of. In one scene, the doctor warns Gayatri that she could go blind at any time and that light is poison to her eyes. The actor is then seen wearing a blindfold at the trailer’s conclusion.

Taapsee previously disclosed that she shot nearly half the movie while wearing blinders. In the movie Blurr, which was written by Pawan Sony and directed by Ajay Behl, Gulshan Devaiah plays Gautami’s husband. ZEE5 will air it on December 9th.

Talking about the film, Taapsee said, “Blurr taps into different sensibilities of an individual and that is purely why I decided to produce it as my first film. Donning the producer’s hat has been a spectacular experience. Apart from acting, I wanted to be creatively involved in production, conception and various aspects of filmmaking which are seldom glamorized. Essaying the character of a woman pushed to the brink of mental endurance due to her sister’s death was vulnerable, raw, and clawing.”

Gulshan added, “Blurr is a movie that has a plot full of twists, turns and tension that build up the suspense which will keep you glued to the screen in anticipation of what’s going to unfold. After Duranga, this is my second collaboration with ZEE5, and I wish to continue this successful association with them. Without spilling beans about my character, I would ask the audience to brace themselves for this slick and gritty thriller.”

Zee Studios, Outsider Films, and Echelon Productions all contributed to the film’s production. According to reports, Blurr was partially filmed in Nainital’s historic structures, with other scenes taking place in Bhimtal, Bhawali Sattal, and Mukteshwar.

The previous Taapsee movie was also a thriller. Anurag Kashyap was the director of the film Dobaaraa, which had favourable reviews but did not perform well at the box office.