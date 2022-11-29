The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Agarwal to Nadav Lapid

Advertisement
  • Abhishek Agarwal responded to Israeli director and IFFI jury chair Nadav Lapid on Twitter.
  • After the latter called the movie “propaganda, vulgar.”
  • Based on the killings and emigration of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s, The Kashmir Files were created.
The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Agarwal responded to Israeli director and IFFI jury chair Nadav Lapid on Twitter after the latter called the movie “propaganda, vulgar.” Based on the killings and emigration of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s, The Kashmir Files were created. Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshaan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi were among the cast members under the direction of Vivek Agnihotri.

Abhishek tweeted on Sunday, “We do not need your validation #NadavLapid we have thousands of people who have gone through this holocaust and I have met many personally seen their pain & suffering. #TheKashmirFiles #KashmirFilesISTruth. @AnupamPKher @vivekagnihotri.”

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India, Nadav said, “I would like to thank the head of the festival and the director of the programming for the cinematic richness of the program, for its diversity, for its complexity. It was intense. We saw seven films in the debutant competition, and 15 films in the international competition, the front window of the festival. 14 out of them had cinematic qualities, defaults and evoked vivid discussions.”Singling out The Kashmir Files, he further said, “All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to openly share these feelings here with you on this stage. In the spirit of this festival, can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life.”

The festival has not responded to Nadav’s criticism of the movie. Sudipto Sen, a fellow jury member, distanced himself from the controversy and claimed it was just his “personal opinion.” He said in a statement on Twitter, “Whatever has been said by IFFI 2022 Jury Chairman Mr. Nadav Lapid about the film Kashmir Files, from the stage of closing ceremony of 53rd IFFI was completely his personal opinion.”

“As juror, we are assigned to judge the technical, aesthetic quality and socio-cultural relevance of a film. We don’t indulge in any kind of political comments on any film and if it is done, it is completely in personal capacity – nothing to do with the esteemed Jury Board,” he further said in his statement.

