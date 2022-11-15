Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora twin in black in the city
After keeping their relationship secret for years, the stars made it official...
Fans have been curious to get more information about her new programme before the premiere. We just learned that Farah Khan, a friend of Malaika, will participate on the show, so we have an exciting update for viewers.
You can see Farah Khan on Moving In With Malaika
A source told Pinkvilla that the producers have contacted numerous celebrities for the reality show and that many of Malaika’s famous pals will lend their support to it. The most recent star to appear on the programme is Farah Khan. “Malaika is one of the most well-known divas in Bollywood and has an extensive network of friends. They will all be extending their support for ‘Moving In With Malaika’. The makers have been in talks with many celebrities and Farah Khan is the latest celeb who might be seen on the show. It would be truly entertaining to have such amazing names on the show,” the person claimed. Interesting, huh?
