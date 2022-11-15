Advertisement
This celebrity will appear on Malaika Arora’s upcoming television programme Moving In With Malaika

Articles
This celebrity will appear on Malaika Arora’s upcoming television programme Moving In With Malaika

  • Malaika Arora recently generated a lot of talk on social media after she uploaded a selfie with the words, “I said yes.”
  • The actress later clarified in another post that she had indeed said yes to her upcoming reality programme
  • “Moving In With Malaika,” will debut on Disney+ Hotstar on December 5th
Fans have been curious to get more information about her new programme before the premiere. We just learned that Farah Khan, a friend of Malaika, will participate on the show, so we have an exciting update for viewers.

You can see Farah Khan on Moving In With Malaika

A source told Pinkvilla that the producers have contacted numerous celebrities for the reality show and that many of Malaika’s famous pals will lend their support to it. The most recent star to appear on the programme is Farah Khan. “Malaika is one of the most well-known divas in Bollywood and has an extensive network of friends. They will all be extending their support for ‘Moving In With Malaika’. The makers have been in talks with many celebrities and Farah Khan is the latest celeb who might be seen on the show. It would be truly entertaining to have such amazing names on the show,” the person claimed. Interesting, huh?

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

