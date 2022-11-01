Since his last movie, Liger, didn’t do well at the box office, Puri Jagannadh has had some problems.

Now, the latest word in Tollywood is that the bigwigs of the Telugu Film Industry will help director Puri Jagannadh work things out with the distributors of Liger in a friendly way.

It is thought that the director recently asked a few well-known Tollywood actors and actresses for help with the situation.

The game’s creators have intervened to restore order. Overheard phone conversations between Puri Jagannadh and Liger distributors were posted on Twitter a few weeks ago. Director Ram Gopal Varma tweeted a Telugu-language WhatsApp discussion. “Liger hurt a total of 83 distributors. On the 27th of this month, we will do dharna at Puri Jagannadh’s house. So, each exhibitor should bring enough clothes for at least four days. If no one is brave enough to come forward, their names will be taken off the list of beneficiaries and they won’t lose anything. If no one comes that day, we won’t call you. And there will be no information. If everyone could c

The director also sought the police to protect him when film distributors threatened to harm him if he didn’t pay them back for their losses. He stated the distributors had no right to harm him because he had paid his portion according to the contract. He also advised distributors to sue if they had objections.

