Trishala Dutt shares an unseen pic of Sanjay Dutt and late mom

  • Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt revealed a never-before-seen photo of her late mother Richa Sharma and father Sanjay Dutt.
  • She shared a photo of her parents on Instagram Stories.
  • Her mother’s brain tumour caused her death in December 1996.
Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt revealed a never-before-seen photo of her late mother Richa Sharma and father Sanjay Dutt. She shared a photo of her parents on Instagram Stories. Her mother’s brain tumour caused her death in December 1996. Her mother was seen in the photo posing inside a car with Sanjay while beaming for the camera. Sanjay sported a white pullover and a denim jacket. They both fixed their full attention on the camera.

Trishala shared Sanjay and Richa’s picture to show ‘One photo you love, but it’s not you’ on Instagram. She captioned the photo, “My mommy (RIP) white heart emoji & daddy @sanjaydutt.”

She often shares posts of her late mother on Instagram. In April 2021 she shared a post of Richa where she held Trishala, who was a baby then, in her arms and wrote, “mom & I #1988 #ripmommy”.

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt’s child from his first union with Richa Sharma. In 1987, Sanjay wed Richa in the United States. However, Richa received a brain tumour diagnosis two years after they wed and passed away in New York in 1996. Sanjay then wed Maanayata Dutt, with whom he had twins, a son named Shahraan and a girl named Iqra.

Trishala works as a psychotherapist. Through her Instagram account, she frequently responds to questions and concerns about mental health, hosting periodic “Ask Me Anything” sessions about a particular subject or mental health and sickness.

Sanjay just sent a sweet childhood photo of Trishala resting on his knee along with a birthday greeting for her on her 34th birthday. “Your birthday will always be one of the greatest moments of my life, nothing lights up my world like you @trishaladutt! Happy Birthday my princess, Papa Dukes loves you!” on Instagram.

Sanjay last appeared with Ranbir Kapoor in the period drama Shamshera, which had disappointing box office results.

