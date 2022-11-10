Trivikram Srinivas and Allu Arjun will reunite for the fourth time

Trivikram and Allu Arjun have worked on three films together.

AA and Trivikram Srinivas will reunite for a fourth time, this time for a new film.

However, nothing is on paper or official as Trivikram sir is still working on the script.

Advertisement

Trivikram and Allu Arjun have worked on three films together: Julayi, S/O Sathyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Every film they’ve made is a hit. AA and Trivikram Srinivas will reunite for a fourth time, this time for a new film.

“Trivikram has once again floored Allu Arjun with an interesting story idea and the director has gotten the nod from the actor for the film as well. However, nothing is on paper or official as Trivikram sir is still working on the script. It is all in a discussion stage. Also, AA is occupied and has other commitments to finish before he signs a new project with Trivikram. After Pushpa 2, Bunny will be starting work on Surender Reddy’s film, which will be somewhere around mid 2023,” the source says

“AA has had a successful run in his career and now, being a Pan-India star, he has become extremely cautious about his choice of scripts,” a source says.

Well, if the AA-Trivikram Srinivas project materializes, it will be interesting to see what the director conjures up with the Pushpa actor this time. For those unaware, the director and actor recently filmed.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are in South Africa for a friend’s wedding. When he returns to India, he’ll head to Bangkok for Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rule. This is a 15-day schedule, and he’ll soon begin promoting Pushpa part 1 in Russia after he returns.

Also Read Allu Arjun and Sneha are headed to South Africa On Sunday night, the actor and his wife Sneha were photographed in...