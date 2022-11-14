Twinkle Khanna shares following a balloon seller in childhood

The actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna shared a brief video clip of colourful balloons on Children’s Day.

She reminisced and talked about when she followed a balloon vendor on the streets of Mumbai as a young child.

Fortunately, a staff member noticed little Twinkle and brought her home.

Advertisement

The actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna shared a brief video clip of colourful balloons on Children’s Day. She reminisced and talked about when she followed a balloon vendor on the streets of Mumbai as a young child. Fortunately, a staff member noticed little Twinkle and brought her home.

Also Read Twinkle Khanna introduces her niece Naomika on her 18th birthday Twinkle Khanna had also stayed away from movies. The actress-turned-writer was recently...

Twinkle wrote in the caption of the post, “An apocryphal tale around my childhood states that as a tiny toy in what was then called Cadbury Academy, I followed a balloon man out of the gate of the nursery. I was spotted on Linking Road, still following the balloon man, by my aunt’s hairdresser, Lucy and brought back home. It seems slightly unbelievable. How could I walk so much? What are the chances of Lucy seeing me on the street?”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) Advertisement

When Twinkle left the house to bring balloons for her daughter Nitara’s birthday, the video was being made. She was ten. “But memory is a strange thing. Because I have heard this so many times, regardless of what really happened, I can see myself outside a particular shop on Linking Road. I have an image in my head of walking on that particular pavement and yes, I can see a wiry balloon man striding ahead of me. I hope the day I got these balloons for my daighter’s birthday, no one followed me,” she also added. The former actor further urged her fans to share their favourite childhood memories in the comment section.

Also Read Twinkle Khanna shares pics from Halloween parties Twinkle Khanna has revealed a sneak peek of her Halloween attire. She...

Dimple Khanna and the late Rajesh Khanna are the parents of Twinkle Khanna. Twinkle married Akshay Kumar, and the couple now has two children, named Nitara and Aarav. Recently, Twinkle enrolled at the esteemed Goldsmiths, University of London to pursue a master’s degree in fiction writing. Regarding her writing career, Twinkle is known for writing some of the best-selling books, including Mrs. Funnybones, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.