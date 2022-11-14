Uunchai Box Office: Film passes Monday Test Day 4 to beat Day 1

Monday collections are on par/slightly better than Friday, indicating the film has box office legs.

Uunchai’s future opening week total should be around Rs 16.50 crore.

The film had 1500 showings on Friday and 2000 on Monday.

Uunchai’s future

Uunchai’s opening week total should be around Rs 16.50 crore. The film will face competition from Drishyam on Friday, but it has enough screens to remain steady at low levels. The film is neck-and-neck with Friday, and mass belts are slightly better. This is due to more weekend showings. The film had 1500 showings on Friday and 2000 on Monday.

Box Office Uunchai

1.75 crore rupees (Friday)

3.45 crore rupees (Saturday)



4.55 crore rupees (Sunday)1.75-1.90 crore rupees (Expected)Total 11.50 cr (Estimate)Uunchai’s lifetime total should be around 30 to 35 crore, but more is better. Seniors are patronizing the film, according to audience reports. Rajasthan, CP, CI, and Gujarat are warming up to Uunchai, and these markets along with Mumbai will decide the future. Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra, and Danny Denzongpa star.

It’s a Sooraj Barjatya film, and his audience prefers simple Hindi films with rooted emotions. If Uunchai succeeds, it would be a big breather for the Hindi Film Industry, which hasn’t seen success in the small and mid-sized space in the pandemic and post-pandemic world.

