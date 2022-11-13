Uunchai Day 2 Box Office: Sooraj Barjatya’s film grows over 100%

Advertisement
  • Uunchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher.
  • The makers chose a conservative release of less than 500 screens and 1500 shows, and it seems to be working.
  • The film competed with the box office hit Black Panther Wakanda Forever.
Sooraj Barjatya’s Rajshri Productions is a renowned production company. Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Vivah, etc. Their latest release Uunchai started slowly, but day 2 saw a 100% jump. The makers chose a conservative release of less than 500 screens and 1500 shows, and it seems to be working.

Rajshri uses disruptive film exhibition strategies. Maine Pyaar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hai Koun were released in few theatres, but the number grew each week. Uunchai’s second day grossed between Rs. 3.50 and 3.65 cr nett, for a 2-day cume of Rs 5.30 cr nett. The jump is over 100% because fewer shows meant the film reached capacity. Sunday’s growth will be muted due to capacity issues, but Monday’s shows should increase. Uunchai’s makers want weekday numbers to be higher than the first day so the film can run longer. The exhibition capacity can handle multiple releases at once.

The film competed with the box office hit Black Panther Wakanda Forever. It will face Drishyam 2 and Bhediya in the coming weeks, but they shouldn’t pose a threat in terms of screens since Uunchai’s makers were never aggressive about screens.

Uunchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher.

