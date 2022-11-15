This week’s new releases, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Uunchai, did well over the weekend

With very powerful initials, Black Panther Wakanda Forever did a good job of holding up over the weekend

Uunchai started out slowly, but over the weekend it grew miraculously thanks to positive word of mouth

Despite the fact that it had a relatively conservative release on fewer than 500 screens in its debut weekend, the trade was highly hopeful despite the low weekend total and strong trend.

Wakanda Forever had a weekend gross of about Rs. 42 crore, which is excellent and sufficient to guarantee the success of the movie. Since it dropped about 60% from its first day, the hold was just about fair. The initial Monday receipts were between Rs. 4.75 to 5 cr nett. Since a significant portion of the revenue was generated in the first weekend, the fall is typical of most Marvel movies and isn’t a major cause for concern. However, it was anticipated to perform significantly better considering that reviews were stronger than those of other Marvel movies that were released this year. The lifetime total that the movie will be aiming for in India will be indicated by the second weekend. While a Rs. 70 crore net is a certain, the movie needs about Rs. 90 crore net to be deemed a clear hit.

On day 4, Uunchai noticed an increase of screens for itself. The movie performed well to earn a little bit more than it did on the opening day of its run. The fourth day’s figures are roughly Rs. 1.85 crore net. The fact that day 4 footfalls are higher than day 1 footfalls indicates that the movie will have a strong run at the box office. At the box office, it will have competition from the recently released Drishyam 2, which also caters to a similar demographic. However, given that the producers chose a fairly controlled initial release, it’s possible that it will manage the same number of screens in its second week as it did in its first week. The movie still has a long way to go before it becomes a success, but the positive trend shows that it at least has a potential to post respectable numbers in a period when numbers are hard to come by.

The day wise nett collections of this week’s releases are as follows:-

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:

Friday – Rs. 12.85 cr



Saturday – Rs. 14.75 crSunday – Rs. 14.65 crMonday – Rs. 4.85 cr

Uunchai:

Friday – Rs. 1.75 cr



Saturday – Rs. 3.45 crSunday – Rs. 4.55 crMonday – Rs. 1.85 cr