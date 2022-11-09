Malaika Arora shares RARE PHOTOS of her son Arhaan

Today, Malaika Arora is ecstatic because her son Arhaan Khan turned 20.

The diva wished him a happy birthday on social media.

Numerous celebrities, such as Amrita Arora and Bipasha Basu, wished the birthday boy well.

Malaika wrote on her official Instagram account, “My baby boy is a grown-up man today but will always be my baby. Happy birthday my arhaan” accompanied by hashtags. In the comment section, Bipasha posted a heart emoji.

In the photographs, we can see a picture of Arhaan as a child. She also posted a photo of him wearing swimming goggles and a selfie with Arhaan and a small dog. In the comment section, followers compared the celebrant to his father, Arbaaz.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan: Malaika and Arbaaz had tied the knot in 1998. Their son was born on November 9, 2002. After nearly 19 years of marriage, the couple divorced and separated in 2017.

The actress is currently involved with Arjun Kapoor. In 2019, the couple disclosed their relationship. Both share photographs and travel on vacation. Recently, they were in London and gave fans beautiful photographs.