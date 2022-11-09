Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya in 8 cities

Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.

The trailer debuted on October 19 and will be shown in multiplexes until November 25.

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and team Bhediya will be visiting 8 cities in a span of 12 days to inform the viewers about the arrival of Bhediya.

According to a source, team Bhediya’s last two weeks will be exciting. “Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and team Bhediya will be visiting 8 cities in a span of 12 days to inform the viewers about the arrival of Bhediya. This would include song launches, music launches, and media interactions. The team will be seen promoting the film via city tours in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Delhi, and Goa. In fact, they will also be making a visit to Dubai for one of the events,” a source said.

The team expects big stars from Hyderabad and Chennai to attend the launch events. The Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios production will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Allu Aravind and Suriya will release the film in Telugu and Tamil.

This creature comedy’s advances open 6 days before its release, and the team has special plans for fans. Bhediya joins Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe, which began with Stree. Amar Kaushik may direct a crossover film starring Bhediya and Stree, according to the source.

