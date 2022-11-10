Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s film Bhediya is upcoming.

It’s their second collaboration after Dilwale.

Eight cities will host their film promotion.

Varun and Kriti have begun promoting Bhediya. The duo had chic looks. Main Tera Hero actor wore a white t-shirt, checked shirt, and ripped jeans. And Kriti wore a neon green cutout ruched bodycon dress. She wore white sneakers.

Earlier, team Bhediya will promote heavily. Eight cities will host their film promotion. a source said “Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and team Bhediya will be visiting 8 cities in a span of 12 days to inform the viewers about the arrival of Bhediya. This would include song launches, music launches, and media interactions. The team will be seen promoting the film via city tours in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Delhi, and Goa. In fact, they will also be making a visit to Dubai for one of the events.”

Bhediya opens on November 25.

