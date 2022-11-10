Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya

Articles
Advertisement
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya

Advertisement
  • Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s film Bhediya is upcoming.
  • It’s their second collaboration after Dilwale.
  • Eight cities will host their film promotion.
Advertisement

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s film Bhediya is upcoming. It’s their second collaboration after Dilwale. They’ve done everything to promote their film. Amar Kaushik directs Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. Recent song Thumakeshwari featured Shraddha Kapoor. Her cameo in the film excites fans. Today, Kriti and Varun promoted their film in the city.

Varun and Kriti have begun promoting Bhediya. The duo had chic looks. Main Tera Hero actor wore a white t-shirt, checked shirt, and ripped jeans. And Kriti wore a neon green cutout ruched bodycon dress. She wore white sneakers.

Look

Advertisement

Earlier, team Bhediya will promote heavily. Eight cities will host their film promotion. a source said “Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and team Bhediya will be visiting 8 cities in a span of 12 days to inform the viewers about the arrival of Bhediya. This would include song launches, music launches, and media interactions. The team will be seen promoting the film via city tours in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Delhi, and Goa. In fact, they will also be making a visit to Dubai for one of the events.”

Bhediya opens on November 25.

Also Read

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya in 8 cities
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya in 8 cities

Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. The trailer debuted on October...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress
Prateik Babbar makes relationship with Priya Banerjee official
Prateik Babbar makes relationship with Priya Banerjee official
Throwback: TikTok star Romaisa Khan's dance video goes viral
Throwback: TikTok star Romaisa Khan's dance video goes viral
Pathaan - Deepika Padukone hugs Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam
Pathaan - Deepika Padukone hugs Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam
From Hareem Shah to Alizeh Shah dance videos that rocked the internet in 2022
From Hareem Shah to Alizeh Shah dance videos that rocked the internet in 2022
Kartik Aaryan gets ready to arrive back at home in style
Kartik Aaryan gets ready to arrive back at home in style
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story