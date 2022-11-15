Varun Dhawan feels like a newcomer after 10 years in Bollywood

The actor made his debut in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year and hasn’t looked back since.

Varun will reunite with Kriti Sanon in Bhediya.

Dinesh Vijan’s third horror-comedy is Bhediya.

Advertisement

Varun Dhawan is a gifted actor. The actor made his debut in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year and hasn’t looked back since. Varun will reunite with Kriti Sanon in Bhediya. Dinesh Vijan’s third horror-comedy is Bhediya. Amar Kaushik directs the comedy-horror film.

Varun told Filmfare that he still feels like a ‘newcomer’ after 10 years in the industry. Moreover, “Especially with Bhediya and Bawaal coming up. In the post-pandemic period, I feel we are starting all over again.” Coolie No. 1 actor also said he loves ‘just acting’

The actor said work challenges make him more grateful. “It is good to be reminded of why you love working. It’s like a love story. And you have to keep falling back in love with yourself and your work.”

Bhediya opens November 25. The film will open in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil in 2D and 3D across India. Varun Dhawan plays Bhaskar, a werewolf who causes mayhem in Arunachal Pradesh. Kriti Sanon plays Dr. Anika.

On Work in front, Last seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan. The film was released in June. Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor co-starred. Next, he’ll star in Nitesh Tiwari’s action film Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor in 2023.

Also Read Amar Kaushik has this to say About ‘Bhediya’ star Varun Dhawan Varun Dhawan stars in the upcoming horror comedy Bhediya. Amar Kaushik directs...